1 dead, 3 others injured after shooting on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after four men were shot on the city's near northwest side Monday morning.

Police were called to the 2300 block of North Harding Street, near East Riverside Drive, around 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found four people inside the home with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced one man dead at the scene. The other three men were originally listed in critical condition, but two men have since been updated to stable condition while at local hospitals.

Police said there was a party or some type of gathering at the home where the incident occurred.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.