Deadly shooting involving multiple victims on the near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a shooting on the city's near east side Saturday night is a homicide with multiple victims.

IMPD officers were called to the 1900 block of E New York Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday near North Randolph Street on a report of a person shot.

Police initially said they found one victim with a gunshot wound who was in critical condition. Police later said the scene was "now a homicide with multiple victims."

The investigation is ongoing.