Deadly shooting involving multiple victims on the near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a shooting on the city's near east side Saturday night is a homicide with multiple victims.
IMPD officers were called to the 1900 block of E New York Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday near North Randolph Street on a report of a person shot.
Police initially said they found one victim with a gunshot wound who was in critical condition. Police later said the scene was "now a homicide with multiple victims."
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information is released.