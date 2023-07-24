3rd person charged in Brownsburg deadly drug deal

Police say Jaylin Stovall admitted to planning the robbery with Deamonta McIntyre and setting up Christian Arciniega in December of 2022.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A third person is now charged in a drug deal that turned deadly in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Christian Arciniega was found shot and killed at Cardinal Bark Park off Hornaday road in December of 2023.

Police say Jaylin Stovall admitted to planning the robbery with Deamonta McIntyre and setting up Arciniega. He is now charged with armed robbery and criminal confinement.

McIntyre pleaded guilty to murder last month and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The other person involved, McIntyre's girlfriend Kee Meh, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal to commit murder and is expected to spend the next two years behind bars.

Investigators said McIntyre and Arciniega had agreed to meet at the park for a drug deal.

That night, McIntyre's 21-year-old girlfriend, Meh, drove him to the park.

During the transaction, McIntyre allegedly tried to rob Arciniega, which police said led to Arciniega being shot twice.

Officers were called to the park just after 11 p.m. and found Arciniega. They performed CPR on him until EMTs arrived and pronounced him dead.

According to court documents, police then learned a woman had been with Arciniega when he was shot and had gone to try and find help.

That woman allegedly said Arciniega was shot during a marijuana deal.

According to court documents, the woman said McIntyre got into their car, asked to see the marijuana and then demanded that Arciniega give him everything he had. The woman said there was a struggle and then she heard a shot.

The woman said she was trying to get Arciniega to follow her out of the car and as she got out he shouted for her to run. That's when she heard a second shot. When she looked back, she said she saw Arciniega lying on his back on the ground.

The woman said McIntyre then held her at gunpoint, demanded her cellphone or he would "kill" her, and told her to "shut up" because she was screaming. The woman said McIntyre wanted to know where Arciniega's gun was and rummaged through the car.

The woman said the suspect's car took off and then McIntyre took off in Arciniega's car. Arciniega's car was later found abandoned in Indianapolis.

According to court documents, police were then led to Jaylin Stovall, who told them he and McIntyre had planned to rob Arciniega. Stovall said he later backed out of robbing his friend, but that McIntyre would still split with him whatever he got.

Police later tracked McIntyre and Meh to a restaurant in Brownsburg and took the two into custody.

During an interview with police, McIntyre allegedly claimed that Arciniega pulled a gun, they struggled for it and that Arciniega shot himself. Court documents show McIntyre denied even having a gun.