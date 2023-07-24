Two arrests made in connection with Sunday shooting in Lafayette

Officers and detectives arrested Dontrell Lewis, 30, and Eric Denman Jr., 25.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two men now face multiple gun related charges in connection with a shooting in Lafayette late Sunday night.

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, around 12:10 p.m., officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Elk St. for a fight.

When officers arrived, they found Norman Bradley, 40, Lafayette, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Information obtained during the investigation determined that Norman had been the victim of an armed robbery inside a residence on Elk St., according to police.

During his attempt to disarm the suspect, police believe he was struck in the head with a gun. As the struggle inside the home continued, Norman was reportedly shot in the leg.

Norman was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and other injuries from the altercation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, officers and detectives with the Violent Crime Unit arrested Dontrell Lewis, 30, and Eric Denman Jr., 25.

They face charges of robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.