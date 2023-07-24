Muncie sex offender arrested for attempted kidnapping of 3 children

The kids said they were riding their bikes around the Saratoga Lions Club Sunday, July 9 when a man approached them in a black SUV pretending to be a cop.

SARATOGA, Ind. — Three children were able to identify a man who had tried to kidnap them, according to court documents.

Kevin Jameson, of Muncie, is now facing charges of three counts of attempted kidnapping (Level 5 felony).

On July 10, a concerned grandmother contacted contacted police about an incident involving her three grandchildren, all 10 years old and under.

The kids said they were riding their bikes around the Saratoga Lions Club Sunday, July 9 when a man approached them in a black SUV pretending to be a cop.

Court documents say the man tried to lure the kids into his car by telling them there was a "crime going on," and they should get in his car to view the "crime" on his phone.

One child told the other two they should leave, and they quickly went back to their grandmother's house and told her what had happened. They also mentioned the man was driving a black SUV with damage on its front end, and he had brown hair, a mustache and facial hair on his chin.

Based on the information provided by the kids, the incident was reported to other people in the Saratoga community, and a person anonymously reported that they had seen Jameson using their crash cans, who matched the description of the suspect.

Court documents say the anonymous person reported that Jameson had dumped "bills, an empty prescription bottle, and a letter from jail" in their trash can, and all the items had the name Kevin Jameson on them.

The grandmother then found Jameson's mugshots online and showed it to the children, who confirmed it was the same man who tried to get them in his car. Deputies also provided the grandmother with a photo of a car in Jameson's name, and the kids confirmed it was that same car.