Man, girlfriend charged in deadly drug deal gone wrong at Brownsburg park

During the drug deal, 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre allegedly tried to rob 20-year-old Christian Arciniega, which police said led to the shooting.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend are charged for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night.

Deamonta McIntyre is facing a murder charge and Kee Meh is charged with assisting a criminal.

Police identified 23-year-old McIntyre as the suspect in the killing of 20-year-old Christian Arciniega at Cardinal Bark Park, located at 3432 Hornaday Road.

Investigators say McIntyre and Arciniega had agreed to meet at the park for a drug deal.

That night, McIntyre's 21-year-old girlfriend, Meh, drove him to the park.

During the transaction, McIntyre allegedly tried to rob Arciniega, which police said led to Arciniega being shot twice.

Officers were called to the park just after 11 p.m. and found Arciniega. They performed CPR on him until EMTs arrived and pronounced him dead.

According to court documents, police then learned a woman had been with Arciniega when he was shot and had gone to try and find help.

That woman allegedly said Arciniega was shot during a marijuana deal.

According to court documents, the woman said McIntyre got into their car, asked to see the marijuana and then demanded that Arciniega give him everything he had. The woman said there was a struggle and then she heard a shot.

The woman said she was trying to get Arciniega to follow her out of the car and as she got out he shouted for her to run. That's when she heard a second shot. When she looked back, she said she saw Arciniega lying on his back on the ground.

The woman said McIntyre then held her at gunpoint, demanded her cellphone or he would "kill" her, and told her to "shut up" because she was screaming. The woman said McIntyre wanted to know where Arciniega's gun was and rummaged through the car.

The woman said the suspect's car took off and then McIntyre took off in Arciniega's car. Arciniega's car was later found abandoned in Indianapolis.

According to court documents, police were then led to Jaylin Stovall, who told them he and McIntyre had planned to rob Arciniega. Stovall said he later backed out of robbing his friend, but that McIntyre would still split with him whatever he got.

Police later tracked McIntyre and Meh to a restaurant in Brownsburg and took the two into custody.

During an interview with police, McIntyre allegedly claimed that Arciniega pulled a gun, they struggled for it and that Arciniega shot himself. Court documents show McIntyre denied even having a gun.

Police said they found a gun and marijuana in McIntyre's home.

Both McIntyre and Meh are being held without bond.