Brownsburg PD: Male killed in shooting during apparent transaction gone wrong

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting late Thursday in Brownsburg during what police believe was a transaction gone wrong.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road, north of East County Road 300 North, for a report of a person shot. There they located one male who had been shot to death and at least one witness, police said.

Brownsburg police told 13News they believe the shooting occurred during some type of transaction.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a tall man around 18 to 20 years old with long lighter-colored dreadlocks, who was wearing a red and black hoodie sweatshirt. The suspect was seen leaving in a silver four-door passenger vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling southbound on Hornaday Road, police said.

Police believe it was possible there was a second person driving that car, but had not definitively determined that as of early Friday.