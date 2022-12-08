Man injured in shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

Officers responded to the intersection of 42nd Street and North Brentwood Drive, a few blocks east of North Post Road, around 5:15 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Thursday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 42nd Street and North Brentwood Drive, a few blocks east of North Post Road, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a man who with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was transported Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition, IMPD said.

Police said the man called 911 after being shot. No other information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.