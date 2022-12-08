IMPD: Man injured when shots fired into near northwest side home

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Gent Avenue, near West 22nd and North Harding streets, shortly before 4:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side Thursday morning.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Gent Avenue, near West 22nd and North Harding streets, for a report of shots fired.

Officers located shell casings and then discovered a man inside a home who had been shot twice, once in the arm and once in the chest, police said.

Police said they believe the shots were fired into the house from the street.

The man was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

As of early Thursday, police said there was no suspect information in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.