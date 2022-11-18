Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts

Brownsburg School District said there are additional officers at the high school campus to try and calm parents' and students' concerns.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district.

On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.

Parents and staff were notified Friday morning about the threat and it not being credible.

The district said a name of a student was then shared on social media, but it was not the student who made the threat. The district said in a release, other social media posts falsely claimed there were multiple students involved in the threat.

Compounding the issue, a fake text alert went out, claiming to be from the district. That fake alert claimed there was a student still in the school who was a threat. It also referenced an ongoing search.