3 sentenced for murder of 'Mr. Indianapolis' Chris Beaty

Police believe the Cathedral HS graduate and former IU football player was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was shot and killed on May 30, 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced three people for their roles in the murder of a man whose friends called him "Mr. Indianapolis."

Marcus Anderson and Alijah Jones were sentenced to 164 years in prison for the murder of Chris Beaty and other armed robberies on May 30, 2020.

Nakeyah Shields received a 108-year sentence.

(NOTE: The video above is from a preview of Wednesday's sentencing hearing.)

In May, the jury reached guilty verdicts for Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields. The jury also found all three guilty of multiple armed robbery charges.

Below is a breakdown of the convictions:

Anderson: Two counts of murder and eight counts of armed robbery

Jones: One count of murder and eight counts of armed robbery

Shields: One count of murder and seven counts of armed robbery

On Wednesday, the judge determined Anderson would be sentenced on one murder count instead of two. Part of Anderson's sentence includes an additional three years for violating probation during Beaty's murder.

The judge said Jones' sentence also includes an additional year for violating probation during Beaty's murder.

Chris Beaty, 38, was shot and killed outside of his downtown apartment in May 2020.

Police believe Beaty, a Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player, was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was shot and killed on May 30, 2020. It all happened during the protests and subsequent riots in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The doctor who performed the autopsy testified that Beaty was shot four times, at least three times from behind, including a shot in the back of the neck.

Four people testified that they were also victims of robberies in a short period of time that night in the area where Beaty was shot and killed.

One woman said she was beaten by a group of people. Her phone and backpack were stolen.

Another woman and man said they were robbed right outside of Beaty's apartment building by a group of men armed with two guns.

Another man said he just gotten in his car at Vermont and Talbott streets when two men tried to rob him at gunpoint. His car was shot at as he took off in reverse and escaped.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears shared the following statement following the sentencing:

“Today we are grateful to the Beaty family for the dignity, grace, and patience they have continuously displayed throughout this difficult process. Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city. His death was felt by many throughout Indianapolis, Bloomington, and beyond."