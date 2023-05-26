Jury finds 3 guilty for murder of 'Mr. Indianapolis' Chris Beaty

Police believe the Cathedral HS graduate and former IU football player was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was shot and killed on May 30, 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — After almost nine hours of deliberations, the jury found three people guilty of murder of a man friends called "Mr. Indianapolis."

Early Friday morning, the jury reached guilty verdicts for Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields. The jury also found all three guilty of multiple armed robbery charges.

Chris Beaty, 38, was shot and killed outside his downtown apartment in May 2020.

Anderson, Jones and Shields' sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Police believe Beaty, a Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player, was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was shot and killed on May 30, 2020. It all happened during the protests and subsequent riots in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

BREAKING: After almost 9 hours of deliberations, the jury has reached verdicts in the trial of 3 people charged with murder in the shooting death of Chris Beaty. Parties returning to courtroom. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/iRkqyL9hDB — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) May 26, 2023

The doctor who performed the autopsy testified Tuesday that Beaty was shot four times, at least three times from behind, including a shot in the back of the neck.

Four people testified that they were also victims of robberies in a short period of time that night in the area where Beaty was shot and killed.

One woman said she was beaten by a group of people. Her phone and backpack were stolen.

Another woman and man said they were robbed right outside of Beaty's apartment building by a group of men armed with two guns.