Cathedral High School honoring Chris Beaty with memorial tuition fund

INDIANAPOLIS — Cathedral High School is honoring one if its graduates by helping others.

The private Indianapolis high school has announced the Chris Beaty '00 Endowed Memorial Tuition Fund, which includes $100,000 from donations.

One student will be selected every four years to receive a tuition assistance grant from the fund.

According to the school, the recipient will be chosen from a pool of freshman applicants with primary consideration given to inner-city African American students who embody Cathedral's Holy Cross Values. Secondary consideration will be given to students interested in entrepreneurship. Also, as part of the criteria, the student must participate in at least one extracurricular activity, in addition to athletics, and maintain Cathedral's Christian Service requirements.

"Chris was an amazing young man who always made things happen, no matter the odds," said Debra Beaty-Cooper, Chris's mother. "He would be so happy to know this tuition grant is making a Cathedral education possible for a student who may think attending Cathedral is impossible."

Beaty, who graduated from Cathedral in 2000, was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near North Talbott and East Vermont streets near his apartment building in the early morning hours of May 30, 2020.

Beaty was killed in the same alley where there had just been two robberies. The prosecutor said Beaty was shot four times.

He was part of three state championship football teams while at Cathedral, as well as playing football for four years at Indiana University.

Cathedral High School is honored to announce the Chris Beaty '00 Endowed Memorial Tuition Fund. Thanks to countless donors' generosity, $100,000 has been donated to the fund in honor of Chris's memory and his legacy of helping others.



Prosecutors have charged Marcus Anderson with murder, armed robbery and pointing a firearm.

Additional arrests could be made as Anderson is believed to have been with a group of people taking part in those other robberies.