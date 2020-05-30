Lawsuit against city, IMPD dismissed in death of Chris Beaty

Chris Beaty was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery downtown on May 30, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Indianapolis city leaders and IMPD for the death of Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty.

Beaty, who was also known as "Mr. Indianapolis," was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was shot and killed on May 30, 2020.

The group accused in the robbery and Beaty's death is also suspected in other crimes around downtown Indianapolis that night. It all happened during the protests and subsequent riots in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A judge granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the case on Monday.

NOTE: The video above is a May 2022 report about the lawsuit being filed.

Beaty's estate argued his death was the result of the city's actions during the protests, leading to a "heightened state of violence and unprotected air of lawlessness" in downtown Indianapolis.

Two years after his death, Beaty's cousin Wendi Wright said their family still feels the impact of the tragedy.

"He saved others, but he couldn't save himself," Wright said.

Beaty's family claims the city and IMPD were negligent that night, failing to properly patrol protests and address the looting and violence. They also say the city failed to maintain public safety.

The court found that none of the complaint shows the city put Beaty into a more dangerous situation that night. The judge instead said Beaty put himself in more danger by acting as a good Samaritan during the robbery.

The court also found there was no connection between the protests on Monument Circle and Beaty's murder.

The judge dismissed the due process violation claim with prejudice, meaning Beaty's estate will not be able to refile that claim. The wrongful death claim was dismissed without prejudice.