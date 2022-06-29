x
UPDATE: 3 reported shot in northwest Indianapolis; 1 critically wounded

Police are investigating the shooting in the 3700 block of Guion Road.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police now say three people were shot Wednesday evening on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of Guion Road. Responding to a report of a person shot, officers arrived on scene and found an adult male in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.

That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later located two other males who had also been shot. They were taken to the hospital, both in serious, but stable, condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

