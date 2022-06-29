Woman working at juvenile detention complex wounded in apparent shooting

The woman was inside the building when she was suffered an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman working at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center was wounded in an apparent shooting Tuesday.

Officers were called to the complex in the 2400 block of North Keystone Avenue on a report of shots fired just after 5 p.m. The officers encountered the female employee who had a minor injury that police say was consistent with a gunshot wound.

Medics arrived on scene and checked the woman out and released her in good condition.

Detectives say the woman was working inside the complex and was struck by a projectile and glass, causing her injury, which police said had the appearance of a gunshot wound.

No one else in the detention center was wounded, police said. Investigators also do not believe there is a threat to the public.