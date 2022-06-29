x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

IMPD investigating shooting in Camby neighborhood

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Hosta Way, near SR 67 and Mooresville Road.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on the far southwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers received a report of a person shot in the 8700 block of Hosta Way shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. That address is in a neighborhood near Mooresville Road and SR 67 in Camby. 

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a victim who suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Church leaders express concerns after IMPD edited video release