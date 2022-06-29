IMPD investigating shooting in Camby neighborhood

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Hosta Way, near SR 67 and Mooresville Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on the far southwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers received a report of a person shot in the 8700 block of Hosta Way shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. That address is in a neighborhood near Mooresville Road and SR 67 in Camby.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a victim who suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.