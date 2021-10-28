2 men sentenced for 2019 east side murder

Gabriel West Jr. and Johnathan Quarles were found guilty of killing 23-year-old Aaron Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are heading to prison for a 2019 murder on the east side of Indianapolis.

Gabriel West Jr. and Johnathan Quarles were found guilty of killing 23-year-old Aaron Jones. He was found shot in a neighborhood near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

West was sentenced to 55 years for murder and robbery. Quarles was sentenced to 19 years for robbery.

Jones' body was found in his basement after his friends discovered a door to the home open and a 4-year-old child alone inside. Jones was known to sell high-end clothing and sneakers out of the basement of his home.

Jones had Ring doorbells attached to the front and side doors of his home and they caught Quarles and West enter the home and then leave with two backpacks.