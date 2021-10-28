Wanted Bedford man arrested after foot pursuit, leaving 6-year-old in vehicle

Police said 29-year-old Joseph Devinney was pulled over for a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, he allegedly got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

EUREKA, Indiana — A 29-year-old Bedford man was arrested Thursday morning after leaving a 6-year-old in a vehicle when he tried to run from police.

Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES Trooper Chance Humphrey tried to pull over Joseph Devinney for a traffic violation on State Road 158 near Eureka, Indiana, around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle stopped in a business' parking lot, and Devinney got out and tried to run away. Trooper Humphrey was able to arrest Devinney after a short pursuit.

Once Devinney was in custody, police found a 6-year-old in the abandoned vehicle. The child was not harmed and was eventually released to family members.

Lawrence County Captain Andrew Phillips brought his K-9, Scout, to investigate, who gave a positive alert that there were drugs in the vehicle. Police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their search.

Police later learned Devinney was wanted on five arrest warrants with a total of 12 offenses.

Devinney was taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where he faces the following charges:

Neglect of a dependent — Level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement on foot — Class A misdemeanor

Driving while suspended with a prior conviction — Class A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana — Class B misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia — Class C misdemeanor