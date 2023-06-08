2 IMPD officers injured in crash during east side pursuit

Police were chasing a wanted suspect north on Shadeland Avenue when one of the police cars was involved in a crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were injured in a crash during a pursuit on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson told 13News officers were pursuing a man who was wanted on charges of rape, strangulation and battery. The pursuit was traveling north on Shadeland Avenue near Fall Creek Road when a person who not involved in the chase saw the pursuit coming up from behind and tried to move over to get out of the way. The vehicle went into the path of one of the IMPD cars involved in the pursuit, resulting in a crash.

There were two IMPD officers in the car that crashed. One of the officers suffered a broken leg, the other had a laceration, which was not believed to be serious. Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.