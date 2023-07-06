Anderson armed robbery suspect flips car during I-69 pursuit

The pursuit reportedly started in Anderson, when officers tried to stop the suspect in the robbery of a liquor store.

Example video title will go here for this video

FISHERS, Ind. — An armed robbery suspect is in the hospital after a pursuit on Interstate 69 ended in a violent crash.

The pursuit reportedly started in Anderson, when officers tried to stop the suspect in the robbery of the Save-On Liquor store at 1419 Broadway Street. The male suspect reportedly used a handgun to demand money from a store employee. He fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Indiana State Police were called to assist in the pursuit as it traveled south on the interstate.

INDOT cameras showed several police cars with their emergency lights activated, following a silver car south on Interstate 69 near Pendleton shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the car nearly left the road near the 212-mile marker as the vehicle swerved left to pass a vehicle in the left lane.

About 20 miles south of Anderson, near the 207-mile marker, the alleged suspect lost control of the vehicle and veered sharply to the left, striking the guardrail and flipping the car into the median.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

According to the Anderson Police Department, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Department were involved in the pursuit, along with ISP troopers.