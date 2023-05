The woman, whose name was not shared by police, was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital after crashing on U.S. 31.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a woman Thursday morning after they say she led them on a chase driving a stolen car.

The woman, whose name was not shared by police, was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital after crashing on U.S. 31, near Central Avenue and 25th Street.

Police did not release the extent of her injuries from the crash or further details of the pursuit.