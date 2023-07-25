Parents arrested after 5-year-old fatally shoots 1-year-old sibling in Lafayette

LaPorte City police officers conducted a traffic stop on July 24 and subsequently arrested 24-year-old Shatia Welch and 27-year-old Deonta Johnson.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police arrested two people on multiple charges after a 5-year-old fatally shot their 1-year-old sibling.

Around 3 p.m. on March 28, police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Westchester Lane, near Teal and Old Romney roads, on a report of a child not breathing.

Officers arrived and found a 1-year-old boy dead from a gunshot wound. The Tippecanoe County coroner identified the victim as Isiah Johnson.

According to investigators, the 5-year-old was able to get access to the gun used in the shooting inside the apartment.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on July 24, LaPorte City police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and arrested 24-year-old Shatia Welch, of Lafayette, and 27-year-old Deonta Johnson, of Lafayette, on charges related to the March 28 incident.

Lafayette police said Welch and Johnson are awaiting extradition back to Tippecanoe County. LaPorte County is roughly 80 miles north of Tippecanoe County.

Welch and Johnson have been charged with neglect resulting in death, two counts of neglect, neglect resulting in bodily injury, conspiracy to commit dealing a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic, conspiracy to commit dealing marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Johnson was also preliminarily charged with obstruction of justice.