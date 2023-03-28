1-year-old shot, killed in Lafayette apartment complex

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Romney Meadows Apartments.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette are investigating the shooting death of a 1-year-old child Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell 13News, officers responded to a call on Westchester Lane in the Romney Meadows Apartments around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The officers arrived on the scene and found the child dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say all parties involved are being questioned about the shooting, but no arrests have been made at this time.