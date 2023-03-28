1-year-old shot, killed in Lafayette apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette are investigating the shooting death of a 1-year-old child Tuesday afternoon.
Police tell 13News, officers responded to a call on Westchester Lane in the Romney Meadows Apartments around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The officers arrived on the scene and found the child dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators say all parties involved are being questioned about the shooting, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Police said more information about the shooting is expected to be released Tuesday night.