INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically wounded in a shooting Monday on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Sherman Drive. Officers responded to the scene on a report of a person shot.

The victim was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition. The age of the victim is not known at this time.