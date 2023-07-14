Child injured in south Indianapolis shooting

Investigators believe the shooting on Sunscape Circle was an accident.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a child was injured in a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Sunscape Circle, near Interstate 65 and Emerson Avenue, on a report of a person shot around 4:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find a child who had apparently been shot.

Investigators say it appears the shooting was accidental.

There is no information available at this time about the child's age or how they were shot. Police said the victim's condition is stable.