16-year-old accused of throwing rock injuring FedEx driver in Decatur County

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office said tips from the public led to two minors and the 16-year-old being detained.

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A 16-year-old is accused of throwing a rock that knocked a FedEx driver unconscious in Decatur County. The rock went through the windshield of the FedEx truck and hit the driver in the head.

NOTE: The above report is from April on the investigation into the incident.

The driver's 9-year-old daughter was in the semi. She was awoken by the windshield being hit and was able to call 911. She stayed on the phone with dispatchers for eight minutes and helped with where the semi was to get emergency responders to her father.

Police found the semi near the 127-mile marker of westbound Interstate 74 April 23 shortly before 3 a.m.

When deputies reached the driver, they said he was semi-conscious with "significant" injuries to his head. He had to be flown to the hospital given the extent of his injuries.

Police reviewed video and got tips from the public to help lead to a suspect in the case.

During a news conference May 11, the driver said he had been driving for about four or five years. He said he was thankful for his daughter and all the emergency responders who took care of him and his daughter.