Mother of missing Oklahoma toddler makes initial court appearance on neglect charges in Indianapolis

Court records say Madison Marshall and her boyfriend, Roan Waters, first took off with her two young kids without permission, then abandoned them in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a missing toddler from Oklahoma faces neglect charges in Indianapolis. Police believe two-year-old Oaklee Snow died in Indianapolis and her body was dumped in central Indiana.

Her mother, 22-year-old Madison Marshall, faces charges involving Oaklee's baby brother.

Marshall made her initial court appearance Monday afternoon on two charges of neglect involving abandonment. Court records say she left her 7-month-old son at a house on Albany Street on the south side of Indianapolis. Marshall has given no explanation for what happened to her 2-year-old daughter, Oaklee.

The case starts back on January 19 in Cromwell, Oklahoma, where the biological father of the children said Marshall and Waters took the children without permission and fled to Indianapolis.

Waters was already facing charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor for allegedly hitting Oaklee in the face last November, causing her to have trauma to her mouth and lips.

Waters’ mother said the couple stayed at the house on the south side of Indianapolis from late January into February. Waters told police it was a "trap house" where he and Marshall used drugs.

They allegedly abandoned the baby boy at the house. Waters’ family took care of the baby boy, who was returned to his father in Oklahoma.

But no one has seen Oaklee since late January. A neighbor told police he saw a couple carry out of the house what appeared to be a child wrapped up in a blanket, and that the child did not appear to be moving, talking, or crying.

Waters told his family that Oaklee had fallen in an accident, and they had to take her to the hospital emergency room.

Waters and Marshall wound up in Greenwood Village, Colorado, where Waters was arrested March 3. Police say Marshall was not with him at the time of his arrest.

Waters’ family said they helped Marshall return to Indianapolis. She was arrested April 20.

Police say Oaklee has not been located despite multiple interviews and

searches. The last line of the court document reads, "It is believed that she is deceased and disposed of."

In the meantime, IMPD officers have found the remains of a child in Morgan County. The Morgan County coroner said identifying those remains could take weeks. IMPD is not saying what led them to those remains.

Marshall is in the Marion County Jail. Her bail is set at $2,000 cash. She was appointed a public defender Monday. She has a no contact order with Waters’ mother and sister, the two people who took care of Marshall’s abandoned baby boy.