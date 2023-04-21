Oaklee Snow's body likely disposed of in Indiana, police believe

Police do not believe missing toddler Oakee Snow is still alive after docs show she was last seen at an Indianapolis drug house.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers have been desperately searching for 2-year-old Oaklee Snow for months.

Police said she and her 7-month-old brother were taken from their home in Oklahoma to Indianapolis by their mother Madison Marshall and her boyfriend Roan Waters.

According to court documents Oaklee was last seen by witnesses in February being carried out of a drug house in Indianapolis wrapped in a blanket looking unconscious.

Marshall's boyfriend also later admitted to abandoning the 7-month-old at the drug house.

In March, Marshall was charged for abandoning the 7-month-old.

Police announced despite several searches and interviews Oaklee had not been found, believed to be dead and disposed of.

On Friday, IMPD confirmed they found child remains in Morgan County. The coroner has not identified them yet and are not releasing what led to detectives finding the remains.

The FBI is leading that investigation.

Oaklee's grandmother said their family is still waiting for a positive identification and they don't know anything further at this time.

A local volunteer named Janie Dubbs, who has been actively trying to help find Oaklee here in Indianapolis said in a statement volunteers are holding on to hope as the family goes through this tough time.