Indianapolis police searching for missing Oklahoma 2-year-old

Police believe Oaklee Snow came to Indianapolis with her mother, Madison Marshall.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public's help in locating a toddler reported missing in Oklahoma.

IMPD is assisting police in Seminole County, Oklahoma in the search for 2-year-old Oaklee Snow, who may be in the Indianapolis area.

Oaklee was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Cromwell, Oklahoma and police believe she came to Indianapolis with her mother, Madison Marshall.

If you spot Oaklee or Madison, call 911 immediately. You may also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.