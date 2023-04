The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on East 35th Street near I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of East 35th Street, just east of I-465.

Officers arrived on scene to find a victim who had apparently been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.