Indianapolis man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting on city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury convicted an Indianapolis man in a deadly shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis in 2020.

After a three-day trial, jurors found Ivy Nunn guilty of murder. He will be sentenced Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2020, IMPD officers responded to a report of a body found on Guion Road near 38th Street.

Police arrived and found the body of a man, later identified as 37-year-old Daniel Morris Jr. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The coroner's office determined Morris died after being shot multiple times in the chest and pelvis.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, family members were last in contact with Morris on the morning of Aug. 21, 2020, while he was at an apartment in the 6100 block of Beachview Drive, near 10th Street and Interstate 465.

The prosecutor's office said detectives got video footage from the morning of Aug. 21, which allegedly showed three people arrive to the apartment around 2:30 a.m. Shortly after, detectives said two men were seen carrying another man's body and placing the body in a vehicle.

On Sept. 11, 2020, U.S. Marshals located Nunn in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and arrested him for murder.