1 dead in shooting at Beech Grove apartment complex

Officers were called in the early afternoon to the Beech Meadow Apartments near I-465 and Emerson Avenue and found a man dead.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday.

Officers were called in the early afternoon to the Beech Meadow Apartments near I-465 and Emerson Avenue.

Responding officers found a man dead.

They have a second man in custody and tell 13News that second man is the one who called police.

The shooting is still under investigation and the names of the victim and person in custody have not yet been released.