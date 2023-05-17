Attorney: Family that filed tort claim notice wants apology from Fishers police

A police department spokesperson told 13News they don’t comment on pending litigation.

FISHERS, Ind. — 13News is hearing from the attorney of an Indianapolis family who says they were racially profiled by Fishers police officers during a traffic stop.

That family filed a tort claim notice earlier this week, putting the city on notice that they could file a civil rights lawsuit against the Fishers Police Department.

Attorney Faith Alvarez said, bottom line, her clients want an apology from the officers involved in the April traffic stop and an admission they were wrong.

The tort claim filed on the family’s behalf details the traffic stop on 96th Street.

Malcom Bunnell said officers pulled him and his girlfriend over in their white Escalade, holding them in handcuffs at gunpoint with their 4-month-old baby still in the car.

In a statement about the traffic stop, Fishers police said another man had reported he had been the victim of a road rage incident involving a couple with a gun in a white Escalade.

Police say they conducted a high-risk traffic stop but found no gun and let Bunnell and his girlfriend go.

The couple’s attorney says they were racially profiled.

“This was a clear instance of you’re questioning very peacefully this white man and you learn the other person you need to interview is Black, and rather than go and peacefully interview him in the same manner, you come with your weapons drawn, you hold them at gunpoint and make a very dramatic and violent arrest, and we believe the only explanation would be the color of their skin,” Alvarez said.

