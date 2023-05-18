x
Crime

Plainfield man convicted of murder in 2019 road rage incident

On Feb. 17, 2019, Dustin Passarelli followed 32-year-old Mustafa Ayoubi off Interstate 465 on the northwest side and fatally shot him.
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury convicted a Plainfield man for murder in a 2019 shooting death of another man following a road rage incident.

After a three-day jury trial, the jury found Dustin Passarelli guilty of murder, as well as a felony firearm enhancement.

On Feb. 17, 2019, Passarelli followed 32-year-old Mustafa Ayoubi off Interstate 465 on the northwest side and got into a verbal altercation. Witnesses said Passarelli made several Islamophobic remarks and used hate speech before fatally shooting Ayoubi.

"We are pleased to finally bring justice to Mustafa Ayoubi, his family, and the Hoosier Muslim community who have been impacted by this tragedy," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. "The prosecutor’s office will continue to advocate on behalf of victims and combat hate in our community."

Passarelli's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21 at 2 p.m.

