Pike middle school student stabbed by another student

INDIANAPOLIS — Pike police are investigating an incident Thursday afternoon in which one student stabbed another student.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township confirmed the incident happened around 2 p.m. at Guion Creek Middle School, located at 4401 W. 52nd St., near Georgetown Road.

The spokesperson said a student stabbed another student in the arm with an object.

Police arrived and helped remove the suspect.

The spokesperson have not shared an update on the victim's condition at this time.