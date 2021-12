Police responded to the shooting on North Edmonson Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of North Edmonson Avenue, which is just west of East 42nd Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

Officers responding to the scene found one person who had apparently been shot. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.