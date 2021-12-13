Crash closes I-465 northbound on Indy's west side

Police believe a shooting led to the crash that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Monday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate 74 on Indianapolis' west side early Monday morning.

Police believe the crash near Crawfordsville Road was the result of a shooting that led to the crash. Both people in the vehicle "had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," according to a State Police spokesman.

One person is confirmed dead and the other person was taken to the hospital.

Police have not shared their identities.

The investigation on I-465 NB at Crawfordsville Rd is the result of what we believe to be an interstate shooting the led to a crash. Both adult occupants in the vehicle had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. 1 person is deceased 1 person transported to the hospital pic.twitter.com/jBNPTVJYtU — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) December 13, 2021

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on I-465 northbound just south of the Interstate 74/Crawfordsville Road interchange and north of 21st Street.

All lanes of I-465 northbound were closed and traffic was being diverted onto Crawfordsville Road at around 5 a.m. State Police report access to northbound I-465 from Crawfordsville Road is open.

Traffic backed up to 10th Street by 5:30 a.m.

Police estimate the closure to last past 7:30 a.m.