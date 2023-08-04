IMPD: Man dies following east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died following a shooting Friday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Shortly before 11 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue, near East 34th Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a victim who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Saturday morning, IMPD said the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. The Marion County Coroner's Office will identify the man once his family has been notified.

No information about a possible suspect or motive has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Michael.Wright@indy.gov.