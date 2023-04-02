IMPD: 1 critically injured in far east side shooting

Officers responded to an apartment complex near North Mitthoefer Road and East 38th Street around 4:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' far east side early Sunday.

IMPD officers responded to the Amber Woods Apartments on John Jay Drive, near North Mitthoefer Road and East 38th Street, around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further information on the circumstances of the shooting, including if any suspects had been identified, was immediately available.