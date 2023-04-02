IMPD: 1 critically injured in far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' far east side early Sunday.
IMPD officers responded to the Amber Woods Apartments on John Jay Drive, near North Mitthoefer Road and East 38th Street, around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.
There they located a victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No further information on the circumstances of the shooting, including if any suspects had been identified, was immediately available.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.