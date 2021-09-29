International Latin jazz pianist breaking barriers for Indy music community

Latin jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit has helped grow the Latin music community in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many music artists are making up for lost time after taking a pause from live music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's certainly the case for Pavel Polanco-Safadit, a high-energy performer with a passion for jazz music.

Polanco-Safadit is a classically trained pianist who can do it all, but Latin jazz is where he really shines.

"I love entertaining people. I love just to learn different types of harmonies," Polanco-Safadit said.

He and his band, Pavel and Direct Contact, brought a taste of Latin rhythm to Indy Jazz Fest in early September, but they also regularly perform at the Jazz Kitchen in Broad Ripple.

Polanco-Safadit's love for music sprouted as a child growing up in the Dominican Republic. For the last 15 years though, he's been rooted in Indiana.

Since becoming a Hoosier, Polanco-Safadit said what was once a small and budding Latin music community in central Indiana has blossomed.

"You can see the population growing, you can see the Latin clubs even growing as well, so that's a positive thing" said Polanco-Safadit, who has shared his talents across the world in places such as Germany, the Caribbean, Central America and South America. "The Japanese, they love Latin music. I even went to a Latin bar in Tokyo to dance salsa."

When he's not traveling the world, somewhere in between sound checks, Polanco-Safadit finds the time to help lead a nonprofit.

Amigos Latin Center in Richmond, Indiana, focuses on education for Latino youth and offers health social services for families. And yes, Polanco-Safadit is as passionate about this work as he is behind the piano keys.

Polanco-Safadit said Oscar Pearson is his favorite artist of all-time. Much like the Canadian jazz pianist, virtuoso and composer, Polanco-Safadit is breaking barriers too.

Polanco-Safadit is proud of what he's accomplished as an international artist so far but said there's still room to grow here in his own backyard, such as more festivals and venues with "world music."

Pavel and Direct Contact will play at The Jazz Kitchen Friday, Oct. 8. Click here to purchase tickets.