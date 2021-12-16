Helping tornado victims in Kentucky, other states

It’s easy to donate – all you have to do is text the word TORNADO to 9-0-9-9-9. The text message will send a quick $10 donation.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News is teaming up with the American Red Cross and its sister stations in Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee to raise money to help those impacted by the severe weather this past weekend.

It’s easy to donate – all you have to do is text the word TORNADO to 9-0-9-9-9. The text message will send a quick $10 donation. Other donations can be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcross.org online.

Information, including suggestions on how to find someone affected by the storm, can be found here.

Eight states recorded at least 41 tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11. Storm-related casualties in the five states hit hardest has risen to 89. At least 75 people in Kentucky died in the storms. Victims in Kentucky range in age from a 2-month-old to a 98-year-old. At least 12 of the victims in Kentucky are children.