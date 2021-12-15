Lizton restaurant owner collecting food, supplies for Kentucky tornado relie

The owner of Rusted Silo Southern Barbecue is collecting food and supplies for a section of tornado-ravaged Kentucky.

LIZTON, Ind. — Hoosiers are stepping up to help tornado victims to our south.

For one family in Lizton, there's a personal connection.

The owner of Rusted Silo Southern Barbecue said they needed to do something to help. The owner's wife is from an area in Kentucky that was hit by the tornado.

They are now collecting items to help get families recover.

The effort is apparently going well. In a social media post, they said an "amazing" response from donors has led them to begin searching for a larger truck to add to the Kentucky delivery fleet.

If you would like to help, you can drop off items at the Rusted Silo in Lizton. You will need to do that before Friday, since that's when they plan to head to Kentucky.

To paraphrase a line from Jaws, we’re gonna need a bigger truck!!! The response has been amazing and we have out grown... Posted by Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brew House on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Kentucky's governor said at least 64 people were killed in the state during a devastating cluster of tornadoes last Friday. It could take days more to tally a final death toll because of the sheer devastation from the twisters.

As searches continued for those still missing, efforts also turned to repairing the power grid, sheltering those whose homes were destroyed and delivering drinking water and other supplies.