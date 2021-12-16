Indiana Task Force 1 returning after helping with Kentucky tornado search efforts

INTF1 worked to remove debris and search the candle factory in Mayfield before moving to search buildings in the town of Dawson Springs.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Indiana Task Force 1 is returning from its mission to help with search efforts after the Kentucky tornado.

INTF1 had been removing heavy debris from the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, to find void spaces. The team managed to complete the removal of the roof, searched and cleared all of the structure and was able to account for everyone who had been in the building.

Survivors at the candle factory have filed a lawsuit against their employer. They claim Mayfield Consumer Products demonstrated “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow employees to go home early.

The suit was filed in state court. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from the company. A spokesman for the company didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday.

Once the mission was done in Mayfield, the INTF1 team then moved to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The town took a direct hit from the tornado. INTF1 searched and cleared structures to make sure everyone was accounted for. The team also documented all damaged structures.

INTF1 is expected to arrive back in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Eight states recorded at least 41 tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11. Storm-related casualties in the five states hit hardest has risen to 89. At least 75 people in Kentucky died in the storms. Victims in Kentucky range in age from a 2-month-old to a 98-year-old. At least 12 of the victims in Kentucky are children.

13News is teaming up with the American Red Cross and its sister stations in Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee to raise money to help those impacted by the severe weather this past weekend.

It’s easy to donate – all you have to do is text the word TORNADO to 9-0-9-9-9. The text message will send a quick $10 donation. Other donations can be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcross.org online.