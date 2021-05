The Wayne Township Fire Department said the spill happened at Micronutrients on Indy's west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are being treated after an anhydrous ammonia leak at a southwest side business.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said the leak was reported around 2:15 p.m. at Micronutrients.

Micronutrients is in the 1500 block of Research Way.

Medics transported two employees to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Hazmat crews are working to stop the leak and ventilate the building.