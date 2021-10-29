Friday Fit Tip: Stretching for balance

Tamika Catching's favorite yoga stretch is the downward and upward dog, which she says provides her balance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Olympian Tamika Catchings came back for this week's Friday Fit Tip. She's been hosting pop-up clinics all month to go out and try different things, and yoga is one of them.

Tamika's favorite yoga stretch is the downward and upward dog. "For me, balance and stretching have been really really important," she explained. "So downward dog allows me to stretch and, I know, got to get to heel down...but my favorite is coming into the upward dog."

Tamika said the downward and upward dog "really just focused for me balance mentally, physically or spiritually."

Tamika's month of fitness events concludes Saturday at Tarkington Park at 40th and Meridian Streets from noon until 2 p.m. for the trick or treat trail, where it's all about family.