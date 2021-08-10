Friday Fit Tip: Non-exercise activities

CARMEL, Ind. — Did you know you're burning calories each day without even stepping on the cardio machines?
Claire Moyer from Carmel Total Fitness said taking your dog for a walk, cleaning your house or simply walking to your car burns more calories than you might think.
"Anything that's going to get you up and moving really takes a lot more time than your actual planned exercise and can be really beneficial," Moyer said.
This doesn't mean you should cut out cardio or weight training altogether, though.
Click on the media player to see today's Friday Fit Tip.
