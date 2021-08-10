Friday Fit Tip: Non-exercise activities

There are other ways to burn calories besides hopping on the cardio machines, such as walking your dog or cleaning your house.

CARMEL, Ind. — Did you know you're burning calories each day without even stepping on the cardio machines?

Claire Moyer from Carmel Total Fitness said taking your dog for a walk, cleaning your house or simply walking to your car burns more calories than you might think.

"Anything that's going to get you up and moving really takes a lot more time than your actual planned exercise and can be really beneficial," Moyer said.

This doesn't mean you should cut out cardio or weight training altogether, though.

