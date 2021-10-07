Schools hoping Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 will be 'game changer'

Children ages 5 to 11 would receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days apart. But the dose is one-third the size given to adults.

INDIANAPOLIS — With Pfizer seeking approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11, elementary schools are hoping it could be a game changer.

In Lawrence Township, students testing positive for COVID-19 will need to quarantine at least 10 days. Students who are close contacts will also have to quarantine for 10 days.

"I hate telling kids that they have to go home because they were a close contact. I hate telling kids they have to go home and can't come back because they have COVID," said Mandy Pardue, a nurse at Sunnyside Elementary.

Children ages 5 to 11 would receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days apart. But the dose is one-third the size given to adults.

Pardue feels the approval of the vaccine for those children would make a huge impact on learning. Students who are vaccinated with no symptoms don't have to quarantine, meaning a new group of younger kids who get the shot would likely miss less school.

"I do think it's a game changer, just because I would love not to send somebody home on COVID protocols, or you know because you were exposed to somebody who had COVID at lunch or something like that," Pardue said.

Sunnyside Elementary reports less than five positive COVID cases this school year. Right now, less than 100 students are currently in quarantine across all Lawrence Township Schools.