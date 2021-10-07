Fair Housing Center files lawsuit against Old National Bank alleging lending discrimination

The complaint accuses Old National Bank of discriminating against Black residents and neighborhoods in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana is suing Old National Bank for alleged discrimination in residential mortgage lending based on race.

The complaint accuses Old National Bank of discriminating against Black residents and neighborhoods in Indianapolis. FHCCI claims Old National Bank made many fewer loans to Black applicants than other banks.

The complaint also alleges Old National Bank removed branches in Black neighborhoods.

The FHCCI is accusing Old National Bank of redlining and violating the federal Fair Housing Act. The complaint claims that in 2019 and 2020, Old National Bank issued 2,250 loans in the Indianapolis area with only 60 of them going to Black borrowers.

“Over the time period reviewed, Old National Bank has been one of the worst performers in making mortgage loans to Black home seekers in Central Indiana,” stated Amy Nelson, Executive Director of the FHCCI. “Old National’s peer lenders did a substantially better job at serving the credit needs of Black residents. In Marion County, the four peers reviewed made 14.73% of their loans to Blacks, a proportion that is 3.82 times greater than that of Old National with their paltry 23 loans.”

Old National Bank is headquartered in Evansville and has branches in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

13News reached out to Old National Bank about the lawsuit and received the following response:

Old National strongly and categorically denies the claims made by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana regarding certain lending practices. Old National is committed to engaging in fair and equal lending practices. Because this is now the subject of pending litigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.