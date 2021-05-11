Friday Fit Tip: 75 Hard Challenge

The challenge costs you nothing and consists of sticking to five main pillars for 75 days straight.

LAFAYETTE, Ind — WTHR anchor Dustin Grove shared that he is halfway through the 75 Hard Challenge. This mental and physical fitness challenge was created by Andy Frisella.

It requires discipline and allows enough time for you to notice a change.

The challenge costs you nothing and consists of sticking to five main pillars for 75 days straight:

Drink one gallon of water daily. Pick a diet and stick to it, with no cheat meals (and no alcohol). Workout twice a day for 45 minutes, and one of the workouts must be done outdoors. Read 10 pages of a self-help or entrepreneurial book daily. Take a progress picture of yourself daily.

If you miss one of these, one day, the challenge starts over at day one.

Dustin is a runner and uses his Pelaton for one of the daily workouts. He's opted to read the Bible and limit sugar, as well as alcohol. His wife is doing the challenge with him and they take a 45-minute outdoor walk together for one of the workouts.

Dustin is halfway through the challenge and reports feeling stronger, more mentally focused and he's sleeping better.